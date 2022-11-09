CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Sustainable Origins Inc. ("Sustainable"), a subsidiary of Forza Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:FORZ) today announces the schedule for the opening of their steel tank fabrication shop. The opening of their new facility is set for December 3, 2022 and is projected to quickly ramp up to producing two to three new tanks per week. Sustainable places these tanks at customer locations, where they are used to store used cooking oil that is then collected to convert to Biodiesel. The fabrication shop will also be producing tanks for other Biodiesel production companies nationwide. Sustainable projects initial weekly revenues of $15,000 to $20,000, with projected monthly revenues in the six-figure range when fully operational.

Heading up the fabrication team for Sustainable is Travis Drake, who holds numerous certifications in welding and fabrication design. His addition to the team will have an immediate impact. Travis' over 25 years of experience includes aviation construction and development, proprietary gate lock fabrication, numerous industrial and Commercial projects including business and governmental, as well as projects for the military. Travis has also conducted work for major companies including Duke Energy and Tesla. The rest of the fabrication team is comprised of sanitation certified welders, with stainless steel, aluminum, and steel certifications. In total, they have over 40 years of fabrication experience. This will give the facility the ability to build automatic collection systems internally. The shop will also be working on their own product lines in other sectors, including aluminum roofing panels and roofing products with embedded solar panels.

Sustainable' s CEO Aloysius Callaghan looks forward to working with Travis Drake in the new shop, "Travis had been constructing Sustainable's new recycled cooking oil tanks from a third- party standpoint. Now having him in house will be extremely beneficial to Sustainable's current core business, as well as him becoming a key player in creating other revenue streams."

Forza Innovations CEO Johnny Forzani is pleased with his company's overall progress towards its goals, "Week in, week out, we continue to grow at a rapid pace. Adding our own fabrication shop and team brings us one step closer to becoming a 7-figure business. This is the trajectory we are on; we are not taking the foot off the gas for 1 second until our collective goals are achieved. I firmly believe that $FORZ is the most undervalued stock on the exchange."

ABOUT SUSTAINABLE ORIGINS

Founded in 2020 by two Canadian entrepreneurs with a dream, Sustainable Origins' mission is to leave our communities better than we found them by reducing the waste of oil and the stress of disposing it while giving businesses the compensation they deserve to reinvest into their operations. Sustainable accomplished this by becoming Biodiesel experts through months of research. They connected with scientists, Fortune 500 oil and gas CEOs, investors, and renewable fuel experts. The founders were then referred to a small-scale Used Cooking Oil ("UCO") collection operation based out of Denver, NC called Oil Industries LLC. The owner showed them the ins and outs of the industry throughout 2021 and Sustainable bought out his business, invested in new equipment and focused on building a thriving UCO collection business. Sustainable installs storage tanks at the customer's location, then works with their partners, pays their clients for the oil, collects it without spillage or mess, and converts it to clean burning biodiesel.

CONTACT: Aloysius Callaghan

PHONE: (704) 761-3955

EMAIL: [email protected]

ABOUT FORZA INNOVATIONS

Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC PINK:FORZ), is in the health-tech wearable performance business. Its offices are based in San Diego, California and houses an innovative health-tech lab, stocked with state-of-the-art industrial machinery that specializes in the design and development of patented IP. Our focus at Forza is to create world-class IP and patent our products through both utility and design protection.

Please refer to the Company's website www.forzinnovations.com

CONTACT: Johnny Forzani

EMAIL: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views.

SOURCE: Forza Innovations, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723456/Forza-Innovations-Incs-Cooking-Oil-Recycler-Subsidiary-Sustainable-Origins-Announces-the-Impending-Opening-of-Their-New-Steel-Tank-Fabrication-Shop



