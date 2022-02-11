CIM, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $474.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(4.17%), AAPL(3.95%), and TSCO(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIM, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 37,893 shares in NAS:SNPS, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $338.58 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $289.77 per share and a market cap of $44.32Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-book ratio of 7.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SIVB by 11,787 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $402.51.

On 11/02/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $218.815 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -70.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CIM, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 29,024 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/02/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $137.53 per share and a market cap of $342.52Bil. The stock has returned -47.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-book ratio of 14.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CIM, LLC bought 10,705 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 25,358. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 11/02/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $397.19 per share and a market cap of $111.67Bil. The stock has returned -35.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-book ratio of 6.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIM, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYF by 43,660 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.3.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Financials ETF traded for a price of $75.63 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

