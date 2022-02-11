Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

27400 NORTHWESTERN HIGHWAY SOUTHFIELD, MI 48034

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 879 stocks valued at a total of $584.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(26.62%), MUB(10.56%), and PEP(10.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 262,999 shares. The trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/02/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.025 per share and a market cap of $29.08Bil. The stock has returned -10.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 50,678 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 473,618. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.7899 per share and a market cap of $262.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 163,993 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 1,279,751. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.88 per share and a market cap of $90.89Bil. The stock has returned -23.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 35,765 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 128,690. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $174.735 per share and a market cap of $24.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC bought 212,346 shares of ARCA:SPDW for a total holding of 466,052. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.83.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $27.565 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -24.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.