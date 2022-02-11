Barnett & Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were UNM(5.68%), TMO(5.38%), and ABBV(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barnett & Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 139,516 shares in NYSE:KNTK, giving the stock a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.89 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Kinetik Holdings Inc traded for a price of $36.135 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinetik Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The guru sold out of their 44,340-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.15 per share and a market cap of $115.82Bil. The stock has returned -40.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Barnett & Company, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CNI by 10,462 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.14.

On 11/02/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $118.18 per share and a market cap of $80.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.76 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Barnett & Company, Inc. bought 42,800 shares of NYSE:MATV for a total holding of 114,950. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.89.

On 11/02/2022, Mativ Holdings Inc traded for a price of $23.75 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mativ Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Barnett & Company, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAWW by 14,780 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.2.

On 11/02/2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.08 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned 20.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

