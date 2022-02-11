Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 HIGH RIDGE PARK STAMFORD, CT 06905

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were WFCpL.PFD(58.46%), BACpL.PFD(16.83%), and PGX(9.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 134,191 shares. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.3101 per share and a market cap of $13.54Bil. The stock has returned -19.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BACpL.PFD by 1,626 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1233.39.

On 11/02/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $1168.72 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 77,708 shares in ARCA:VRP, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.6 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.9233 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:WFCpL.PFD by 1,250 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1251.52.

On 11/02/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1160.8 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -18.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. bought 100,519 shares of ARCA:PGX for a total holding of 995,214. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.42.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $11.195 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

