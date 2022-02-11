JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 324 stocks valued at a total of $602.00Mil. The top holdings were GSK(23.02%), HLN(8.82%), and JPM(6.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:GSK by 2,253,289 shares. The trade had a 16.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 11/02/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $33.59 per share and a market cap of $68.24Bil. The stock has returned -18.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 8,700,715 shares in NYSE:HLN, giving the stock a 8.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.47 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Haleon PLC traded for a price of $6.095 per share and a market cap of $28.07Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haleon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought 323,660 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 372,603. The trade had a 5.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $128.06 per share and a market cap of $374.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 662,984 shares in NYSE:EQT, giving the stock a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.37 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $41.325 per share and a market cap of $15.14Bil. The stock has returned 104.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 185,810 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.64 per share and a market cap of $1,154.86Bil. The stock has returned -38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

