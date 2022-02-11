John Hussman recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dr. John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Strategic Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds. He is also the president of the Hussman Investment Trust. Dr. Hussman manages the Hussman Strategic Growth Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. stocks, and the Hussman Strategic Total Return Fund, which invests primarily in U.S. Treasury and government agency securities.

Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. His academic research centers on market efficiency and information economics. Dr. Hussman holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University (1992) and two degrees from Northwestern University: a Master's degree in education and social policy (1985) and a Bachelor's degree in economics (1983).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 308 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were GOLD(1.95%), NEM(1.65%), and AEM(1.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NBR by 55,400 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.5.

On 11/02/2022, Nabors Industries Ltd traded for a price of $165.62 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 66.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nabors Industries Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 45,500 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $92.88 per share and a market cap of $944.78Bil. The stock has returned -44.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 84.96, a price-book ratio of 6.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 31,000 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $155.06 per share and a market cap of $41.01Bil. The stock has returned -31.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 21,700-share investment in NAS:BIIB. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $281.2 per share and a market cap of $40.72Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 9,300 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $510.87 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $457.92 per share and a market cap of $185.61Bil. The stock has returned -11.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

