PHOENIX, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corp. ( BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services.



What’s next? A full-service lending software platform called PayPlan Enterprise .

Combined acquisitions lead to robust cloud-based lending software; Business Warrior enters the $3.11Bn Digital Lending Platform market.

Business Warrior announces PayPlan Enterprise as its flagship product, offering a new finance platform. PayPlan Enterprise synthesizes lending and marketing technologies from the company’s acquisitions to build robust, turnkey lending solutions. The company’s new software as a service (SaaS) platform is a complete end-to-end lending solution, offering loan origination, loan management, and a credit decision engine. “The lending industry needs a fresh technology-driven approach that gives businesses a turnkey lending platform to deploy capital,” said President Jonathan Brooks. The company’s software model is that of Salesforce and HubSpot - component-based solutions that end users choose based on their business needs.

PayPlan Enterprise is a result of Business Warrior, Helix House, and Alchemy coming together to offer customers potent tools to take their businesses to the next level.

Unifying the companies to provide full-service marketing and lending technology

In the first half of 2022, Business Warrior completed two significant acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy. Helix House will continue as a separate division, ensuring clients' highest quality advertising services and serving as the PayPlan Enterprise client marketing team. Alchemy has fully integrated into Business Warrior’s product offerings and operational excellence.

Brooks said, “We have welcomed the outstanding employees of Helix House and Alchemy to Business Warrior. We remain committed to the individuality and successes of what made Helix House and Alchemy great companies in the first place. Combining forces makes sense for the shareholders of all three companies and the business customers that could benefit from Business Warrior's software and our combined product pipeline. Our recent corporate actions and strategic investments are paramount to executing our business plan, and our momentum is accelerating. We are 100% focused on delivering exceptional results for our shareholders and the customers who use our products."

Existing clients will continue to receive the excellent service they have come to expect and rely on from Helix House and Alchemy.

More information about PayPlan Enterprise can be found here .

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corp. is a software as a service (SaaS) company offering turnkey lending solutions to high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with an end-to-end lending technology platform and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words “aim,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company’s control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact

John Bailey

[email protected]

(855) 884-5805