GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today released a new+report that indicates that policies that expand pharmacists’ prescribing and dispensing authority greatly improve access to critical medications. The average person sees their pharmacists nearly 12+times more frequently than their HCPs, creating an enormous opportunity to bridge current gaps in the healthcare system.

GoodRx Research examined the annual fill rate index from 2014-2022 for PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), “the HIV prevention pill,” comparing states that have enacted policies that allow pharmacists to prescribe and dispense the medication to those that have not. In states that empower pharmacists, PrEP fills were significantly higher.

According to previous research, only 25% of those eligible for PrEP actually receive it, despite its strong efficacy. This lack of access, coupled with the ability to see the effect of state policies over multiple years, makes PrEP a valuable case study indicating that pharmacist prescribing power can improve access to prescription medications. A few states currently allow pharmacists to prescribe other medications, including birth control, smoking cessation medications, and medications for conditions such as asthma and diabetes.

“When access improves, as we saw with this study, so does adherence,” said Tori Marsh, MPH, Director of Research at GoodRx. “It’s exciting to think about what would be possible if more states enacted these policies. It’s good for patients, and it’s also good for providers who are suffering high rates of burnout and will benefit from their patients having additional ways to receive medications.”

Key takeaways include:

Expanding pharmacist prescriber authority for HIV PrEP medications significantly increased PrEP use.

PrEP fills grew 24% after 1 year and 110% after 2 years in states that passed pharmacist prescriber policies for PrEP, including Colorado, California, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia.

Over 37 million people live in an under-resourced area. Expanding pharmacist prescriber authority in these areas could boost access to healthcare.

GoodRx Research also mapped all U.S. counties that have sufficient pharmacy access but lack access to primary care providers and/or low-cost health clinics. Over 37 million people live in an under-resourced area where pharmacist prescriber authority could expand access to healthcare and lead to better health outcomes.

To learn more, please find the report here.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of policies that expand pharmacists’ prescribing authority. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005555/en/