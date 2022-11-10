The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) today approved Civitas Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE: CIVI) Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan (CAP), making it Colorado’s first CAP approved with preliminary siting. The CAP framework helps identify and progress a more holistic approach to development plans that enables minimization of traffic, surface impacts, time on-site and emissions.

“The approval of the Box Elder CAP illustrates Civitas’ efforts to employ best in class technology to minimize our footprint and serve as a leader in reducing impacts associated with energy development,” Civitas President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Doyle said. “This is the culmination of years of work with regulators, stakeholders and Aurora community members to deliver a project that meets our shared values and objectives.”

For more information on the Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan, interested persons can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.civitascommunityrelations.com%2Fbox-elder-cap.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civiresources.com.

