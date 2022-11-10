DENVER, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced today that Kelly Taga has been appointed as its new division president in Colorado. With nearly 18 years of homebuilding experience in a variety of positions and in markets nationwide, Taga’s standout leadership record will be an asset to the new position. He will focus on strategic growth in the division as well as continued expansion of the division’s offerings across a variety of price points and market segments.



“Kelly’s diverse background and remarkable track record in the homebuilding industry will be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop our operations and offerings in Colorado,” said Tom Mitchell, president and chief operating officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “I believe he will make a phenomenal impact on our team members and partners as well given his ability to build relationships, strengthen processes and inspire teamwork.”

Taga’s initial efforts as division president will include working on operational strategies and processes while bolstering camaraderie and aligning all team members on strategic goals to further the performance of Tri Pointe Homes in Colorado.

Tri Pointe Homes owned or controlled approximately 2,000 lots in Colorado as of September 30, 2022 and has opened six communities and neighborhoods in the past two years. In his new role, Taga will oversee multiple new openings, including the Townhomes at Candelas in Arvada, Sugar Mill Village in Longmont, and three new neighborhoods in The Aurora Highlands in Aurora—Crescendo, Prelude and Ensemble. In total, these communities are anticipated to bring approximately 450 new homesites to market. Furthermore, Taga will be involved in the planned opening of Tri Pointe’s new design studio in late spring 2023, which has been designed to give customers the ability to personalize their home in a way that best fits their distinct lifestyle preferences.



“I’m thrilled to be joining Tri Pointe Homes and for the opportunities we have to strengthen our market position and footprint in Colorado,” said Taga. “Tri Pointe Homes is committed to broadening its range of new home offerings to adapt to varying buyer profiles, including first-time homebuyers looking for more attainable options. I believe that our strong national resources and backing, combined with our experience and relationships in the central U.S. region, will help set us up for long-term success.”

Prior to joining Tri Pointe Homes Colorado, Taga spent a total of 15 years at Richmond American Homes, ultimately holding the position of senior division president in Northern Colorado. Before that, he served as division president in Washington and Oregon as well as CIO and vice president of IT for Richmond American Homes’ parent company, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. He also had roles managing purchasing and business operations improvement efforts nationwide.

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019. The company made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, was named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

