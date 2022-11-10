MESA, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles ( AMV), a vertically integrated work-focused EV technology ecosystem and battery company developing an electric work truck and the batteries to power it, announced today it has been named a finalist at the Arizona Technology Council’s 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards in the Innovator of the Year: Start Up category.



The Company will be showcasing its battery and platform technology at the event to be held Tuesday, November 8 at the Phoenix Convention Center from 4-8PM local time. Awards Presentation will be at 6:00 PM.

“We are honored to be a part of the Arizona Technology Council’s event and to have been recognized as a finalist among fellow Innovators in the Start Up category. We believe our approach is unique as there are few technologies available as flexible as our AMV XP platform. There are currently no battery technologies based in the United States that are truly designed for extreme EV use cases,” said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. “We look forward to connecting with the Arizona technology community at this prestigious event.”

About the Arizona Technology Council’s 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation

Arizona Technology Council, in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority, honors technology leaders and innovators from across the state with the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation Awards. This year marks the 19th year of this prestigious event that attracts more than 700 attendees for a night of networking, dining and entertainment. The event will consist of a Tech Showcase followed by a theatre-style awards program. Companies featured at the Tech Showcase consist of award finalists, sponsors and Council partners. For more information, please visit https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2022/.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "will," "estimate" and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

