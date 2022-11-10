Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Akoya to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

9 minutes ago
MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. ( AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 16th at 2:00 PM CT
  • Canaccord Genuity Annual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum (New York, NY)
    Multi-omics Panel on Thursday, November 17th at 1:00 PM ET
  • Piper-Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, December 1st at 11:30 AM ET

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
[email protected]

