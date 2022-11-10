%3Cb%3EPAVmed+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ), a diversified commercial-stage medical device company today announced that the Company will host a business update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 4:30 PM EDT. During the call, Lishan+Aklog%2C+M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company’s operations and its growth strategy. In addition, Dennis+McGrath, PAVmed’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results.

The webcast will be available live at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.pavmed.com%2F. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based listeners should dial 877-407-3982 and international listeners should dial 201-493-6780. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name “PAVmed, Inc. Business Update Conference Call” to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from within the U.S. or 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. To access the replay, all listeners should provide the following pin number: 13732745. The webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.pavmed.com%2F.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company which markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths. Lucid operates its own CLIA-certified, CAP-approved molecular diagnostic laboratory, LucidDx Labs and a network of Lucid Test Centers. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. The product pipeline also includes the CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology, which complements EsoGuard and EsoCheck, NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set, PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device, and other earlier stage technologies. For more information on PAVmed, please visit PAVmed.com and follow PAVmed on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For more information on Lucid, please visit LucidDx.com and follow Lucid on Twitter, and LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit EsoGuard.com and follow EsoGuard on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s and Lucid’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed’s and Lucid’s common stock; PAVmed’s Series W and Series Z warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed’s and Lucid’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s and Lucid’s clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s and Lucid’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s and Lucid’s products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed’s and Lucid’s ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, PAVmed and Lucid have been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic’s impact on PAVmed’s and Lucid’s businesses. PAVmed and Lucid expect the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on PAVmed’s and Lucid’s businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s and Lucid’s control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s and Lucid’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s and Lucid’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report and Lucid’s Registration Statement No. 333-259721 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PAVmed and Lucid disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

