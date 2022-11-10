MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the following upcoming investors conferences on Thursday, November 17, 2022:



Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Location: New York, NY

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Location: New York, NY

For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with CVRx, please contact your respective Canaccord Genuity or Craig-Hallum representative, or CVRx's investor relations at [email protected].

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

