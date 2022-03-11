Forward Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $907.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(38.06%), SH(25.44%), and SPY(23.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Forward Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Forward Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 3,281,851 shares. The trade had a 32.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.439 per share and a market cap of $25.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 608,621 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 23.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $371.54 per share and a market cap of $352.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1219.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Forward Management, LLC bought 7,907,587 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 13,354,343. The trade had a 15.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 11/03/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.575 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned 18.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 219,123-share investment in ARCA:DIA. Previously, the stock had a 7.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.66 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $319.63 per share and a market cap of $28.68Bil. The stock has returned -9.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.40.

During the quarter, Forward Management, LLC bought 163,588 shares of NYSE:APLE for a total holding of 465,000. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.87.

On 11/03/2022, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc traded for a price of $15.92 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

