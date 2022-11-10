WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. ( TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of a trial in progress abstract related to its lead candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held from December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans.



Poster presentation:

Title: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1 Umbrella Study of TCR-Engineered T Cells That Target HA-1 (TSC-100) and HA-2 (TSC-101) to Treat Residual Leukemia After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Ran Reshef, M.D., Columbia University Medical Center

Abstract Number: 3325

Session: Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II

Date & Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 6:00-8:00pm CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About TScan’s Hematologic Malignancies Program

TScan’s two lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are designed to target HA-1 and HA-2, respectively, to prevent relapse in AML, ALL and MDS patients undergoing allogeneic haploidentical hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) with reduced intensity conditioning (RIC). Up to 40% of patients who receive HCT with RIC relapse within two years after the transplant, at which point there are limited treatment options and poor prognosis. The longer-term objective is to enable more patients to maintain prolonged remission after HCT using RIC, a more tolerable chemotherapy than the myeloablative conditioning, followed by TScan’s TCR-T. The Phase 1 umbrella trial ( NCT05473910 ) for TSC-100 and TSC-101 is open for enrollment.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.



TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

