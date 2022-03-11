REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1111 BROADWAY OAKLAND, CA 94607-4026

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $493.00Mil. The top holdings were ORCC(56.87%), OWL(29.97%), and IS(2.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 16,017,491 shares in NYSE:OWL, giving the stock a 29.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.11 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $9.51 per share and a market cap of $4.31Bil. The stock has returned -43.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -98.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.28.

The guru sold out of their 462,431-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 10.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $64.26 per share and a market cap of $171.30Bil. The stock has returned -60.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 226,357-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 7.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $273.11 per share and a market cap of $121.49Bil. The stock has returned -59.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA reduced their investment in NYSE:IS by 4,557,371 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.81.

On 11/03/2022, ironSource Ltd traded for a price of $2.91 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -74.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ironSource Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 48.50, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA reduced their investment in NAS:RAPT by 325,156 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.64.

On 11/03/2022, RAPT Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $21.42 per share and a market cap of $645.03Mil. The stock has returned -40.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RAPT Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 199.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.