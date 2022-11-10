The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE)today announced the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference to be held November 15-17, 2022 in Nashville, TN. David Gordon, President, and Matthew Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT and host investor meetings.

Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurant One on One Conference to be held November 17-18, 2022 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast on the Company’s website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Stephens or Deutsche Bank sales representative.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 314 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2022, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the ninth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

