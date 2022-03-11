Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

REGERINGSGATAN 107 STOCKHOLM, V7 103 73

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $16.37Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.53%), GOOGL(11.27%), and AMZN(6.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought 635,000 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 2,583,300. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.3.

On 11/03/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $188.945 per share and a market cap of $67.83Bil. The stock has returned -43.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-book ratio of 12.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 2,905,000-share investment in OTCPK:TCEHY. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.71 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Tencent Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $28.1 per share and a market cap of $271.54Bil. The stock has returned -48.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tencent Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 970,000 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/03/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $64.26 per share and a market cap of $171.30Bil. The stock has returned -60.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced their investment in NYSE:DG by 378,000 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 11/03/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $247.4044 per share and a market cap of $56.32Bil. The stock has returned 13.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-book ratio of 9.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought 258,100 shares of NAS:SIVB for a total holding of 2,408,100. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $402.51.

On 11/03/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $210.41 per share and a market cap of $12.40Bil. The stock has returned -72.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.