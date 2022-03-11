Hamilton Wealth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(7.38%), BOND(6.74%), and TLT(6.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hamilton Wealth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 162,461 shares. The trade had a 6.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/03/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.488 per share and a market cap of $28.91Bil. The stock has returned -10.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 132,481 shares. The trade had a 5.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $104.35 per share and a market cap of $47.62Bil. The stock has returned -2.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Hamilton Wealth, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VFH by 132,332 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.84.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Financials ETF traded for a price of $81.76 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned -15.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 70,243 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $60.81 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned 78.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PROSHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 25,116 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.67 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $174.99 per share and a market cap of $42.80Bil. The stock has returned 63.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -655.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

