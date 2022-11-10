Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that two presentations pertaining to Omeros’ investigational complement inhibitors will be featured at the upcoming 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans. The following abstracts were published today and are now available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org:

Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of the Alternative Pathway MASP-3 Inhibitor OMS906 in a Phase 1 Study of Healthy Subjects (Abstract #2570)

Session Name: 508. Bone Marrow Failure: Acquired: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Trial in Progress: An Open-Label, Multi-Center Phase 2 Study Evaluating Efficacy and Safety of the MASP-2 Inhibitor Narsoplimab in Pediatric Patients with High-Risk Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) (Abstract #3808)

Session Name: 331. Thrombotic Microangiopathies/Thrombocytopenias and COVID-19-related Thrombotic/Vascular Disorders: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Following presentation at the meeting, the posters will be available on Omeros’ website at www.omeros.com

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting immunologic disorders including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application (BLA) pending before FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, COVID-19, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. OMS906, Omeros’ inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is advancing in clinical programs for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), complement 3 (C3) glomerulopathy and one or more related indications. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com

