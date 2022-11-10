As travelers prepare to ring in a new season, Vacasa (NASDAQ%3A+VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, paired up with Allison+Partners Research to find out what’s in store for the cheery (and chilly!) season ahead. According to survey* results, 53% of U.S. residents plan to travel between December 2022 and February 2023, with 40% of people planning to travel over the holidays specifically and 20% remaining unsure of their travel plans. That’s similar to how many people were planning a winter vacation last year, though there’s plenty new to expect in this season’s travel forecast—especially when it comes to the holidays.

Though it may not slow the hustle and bustle of the season, 91% of winter travelers report that the rise in costs impacts their plans in some way, whether that means booking travel well in advance to save money (33%), adjusting travel days to get the lowest price (27%), or meeting family or friends at a half-way point (22%). So where are people heading? Both sandy and snowy destinations are on this season’s itineraries, which is reflected in Vacasa%26rsquo%3Bs+top+trending+winter+destinations, from the slopes of Whistler, British Columbia, to the barrier islands of North Carolina.

But that's not all this year’s report uncovered, and Vacasa conveniently (gift) wrapped up the key takeaways in Vacasa%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Holiday+and+Winter+Travel+Trends. Below is a sneak peek at where, how and how often people plan to vacation as the chill rolls in:

People aren’t waiting until the last minute: 71% of winter travelers have already booked their holiday travel, winter (non-holiday) trip, or both.

Approximately 3 in 5 travelers (59%) plan on working remotely over the holidays in order to extend their trip(s)—and that’s particularly true for parents (65% vs. 37% non-parents).

Seventy-five percent of travelers plan to stay and play within the United States this winter. And, for those taking a domestic trip, 31% are traveling more than 1,000 miles away from home—nearly a 10% jump from our 2022+Fall+Travel+Trends, which reported 22% planning to travel that same distance.

While travelers are most likely to flock to a warm-weather getaway this upcoming season (39%)—who can blame them?—one-third are leaning into winter with a trip to a snowy destination (32%), while 29% are planning a mix of both on separate trips.

New Year, new vacations: 40% of U.S. travelers anticipate traveling more frequently overall in 2023 than they did in 2022, with nearly 3 in 5 Millennials and Gen Z (58%) and nearly half of parents (46%) saying so.

To explore the report’s full findings, along with vacation rentals available across 400+ top destinations, visit www.vacasa.com.

