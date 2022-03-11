Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.67%), HLIT(6.53%), and GOOG(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 53,790 shares in ARCA:SPXS, giving the stock a 1.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.58 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $25.49 per share and a market cap of $999.01Mil. The stock has returned 40.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC bought 3,000 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 5,201. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 11/03/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $483.78 per share and a market cap of $214.00Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-book ratio of 10.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 22,325-share investment in NAS:SQQQ. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $60.81 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned 78.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PROSHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 18,782 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $70.86 per share and a market cap of $15.63Bil. The stock has returned 1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.85.

Game Plan Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 5,577 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 11/03/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $160.95 per share and a market cap of $139.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

