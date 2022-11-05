Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it will present data on clinical plasma proteomic biomarkers in patients with NASH at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting being held in Washington, D.C., November 4-8, 2022.

Presentation Details

Title: Identifying Predictive Plasma Proteomic Biomarkers for Clinical™ Response to AXA1125: An Endogenous Metabolic Modulator (EMM) Composition Being Developed for the Treatment of NAFLD/NASH

Session Type: Poster Session #2000 – 2999

Abstract Number: 2511

Date and Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (ET)

With 8,000 attendees The Liver Meeting is the world’s premier meeting on liver disease. Over the course of 5 days clinicians and scientists from around the world exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation, and network with leading experts in the field of hepatology. Attendees include:

Adult and pediatric hepatology experts

Clinical, basic, and translational researchers

Specialists who diagnose and treat liver disease, including gastroenterologists, surgeons, clinical pathologists, anesthesiologists, and radiologists

Primary care physicians

Nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other allied health professionals in hepatology and the disciplines listed above

Patient advocates and patients

