JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), a growing logistics provider, officially announced today that Ms. Jill Czerniak recently joined the Company, on October 18, 2022, as its Director of Employee Support and Development.

According to Mr. Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TLSS, "One of my goals for the Company has been to reimagine the traditional perception of the ‘HR department'. To me, the label just doesn't fit the opportunity to recruit and develop talent, especially in such a highly fragmented, competitive and challenging industry. As a result, it is incumbent upon us to create the type of employee support and career development path that will clearly differentiate the Company. We are therefore excited about Jill's joining our team. She not only has the depth of experience that is ideally suited and required for our growth plans, but the type of can-do attitude and open-minded approach necessary to revolutionize the department.

Ms. Jill Czerniak is a human resource professional, who most recently worked as Senior People Partner for Fairstead Management, a $45 million real estate developer. Fairstead's national footprint includes more than $6 billion in assets and over 500 employees. Prior to that, from 2019 to 2021, she served as Director of Human Resources for Green National, which manages multi-family affordable housing through 125 employees. Under her direction, she created position-specific onboarding and orientation programs; on-going learning and development training program by each position; employee recognition programs; and company-wide merit and performance review programs.

In the years from 2009 to 2016, she worked as Director, Human Resources for Westminster Management, a property management company with 2,800 employees.From 2016 to 2018, Ms. Czerniak worked as Director of Human Resources for The Millennia Companies, a vertically integrated residential and commercial real estate company with over 1,200 employees. From 2018 to 2019, she was Director of Human Resources of Great Day Improvements, one of the nation's largest residential remodeling companies, with over 300 employees. Jill started her professional career in 2007, with Litigation Management, Inc., a legal and medical data analytics company, and held various managerial positions during her tenure there.

Ms. Czerniak received her graduate and undergraduate degrees from Cleveland State University, earning a Master of Business Administration Degree, with a concentration in Human Resource Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, with a major in accounting and a minor in Human Resource Management. She is SPHR Certified and a Certified Payroll Professional.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Cougar Express, Inc., Freight Connections, Inc. and JFK Cartage, Inc., operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions, and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and stockholders' equity and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; remaining weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our remaining liabilities and indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; unanticipated and materially adverse developments in our few remaining litigations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this letter. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

