Nearly $500,000 in Total Orders from Dalton Schools Received in 2022

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, was awarded a purchase order from Dalton Public School District in Georgia, for G2 Interactive panels for an additional 75 classrooms.

The purchase order follows the initial $750,000 contract for G2 interactive panels announced in July 2022.

"Receiving this additional purchase order just several months after signing the initial contact with Dalton Schools is a testament to our ability to demonstrate immediate value for our customers," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "Expanding our existing relationships is a key component of our sales strategy as we work in tandem to build out our footprint with new customers and leveraging our growing reseller partnership network. We remain focused on building a leadership position in several categories within the education technology sector."

Chartered in 1886, Dalton Public Schools is the academic home for more than 7,000 students in Dalton, GA. The school district aspires to provide world-class learning that prepares students for success in college, career and civic life.

For additional information, please visit: www.daltonpublicschools.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

[email protected]

P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations

Brooks Hamilton

MZ North America

+1 949-546-6326

[email protected]

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723686/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-Follow-On-Purchase-Order-from-Georgia-School-District



