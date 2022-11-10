KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubation company, Celmonze plans to go public to the U.S. Capital Market in year 2023.

Celmonze focuses on skincare and beauty products businesses in Malaysia and Singapore since year 2000. Celmonze International Laboratories now comprises of five research labs located across Europe and North America, with its headquarters based in Paris, France. Celmonze now has more than 80 outlets to serve the market and will continuously growing to a targeted 200 outlets across the ASEAN region. (https://celmonze.com/)

The ASEAN cosmeceuticals market is projected to grow from USD 5.70 billion in 2021 to USD 14.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

(https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/asean-cosmeceuticals-market-106253).

Greenpro CEO, Dr. CK Lee said, "We foresee a lot of potential start-up and scale-up companies in the Southeast Asia region. Through the SEA Unicorn 2022 Incubation Program, we have identified Celmonze as one of the top 10 finalists and its development direction that are aligned with the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") trends."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,831,677 shares.

