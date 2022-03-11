MOTCO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 543 stocks valued at a total of $718.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.38%), AAPL(2.35%), and JNJ(2.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOTCO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOTCO bought 27,171 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 27,237. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.3.

On 11/03/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $192.78 per share and a market cap of $68.83Bil. The stock has returned -42.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-book ratio of 12.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 80,743 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 11/03/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $85.18 per share and a market cap of $97.76Bil. The stock has returned -22.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MOTCO reduced their investment in NYSE:BLK by 8,520 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $654.57.

On 11/03/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $634.74 per share and a market cap of $95.83Bil. The stock has returned -31.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MOTCO bought 12,189 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 12,967. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.56.

On 11/03/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $487.94 per share and a market cap of $127.72Bil. The stock has returned 50.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-book ratio of 10.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 54,668 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.85 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $89.1481 per share and a market cap of $66.28Bil. The stock has returned -35.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 8.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.61 and a price-sales ratio of 6.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

