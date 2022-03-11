MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 Bloor St East Toronto, A6 M4W 1E5

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2932 stocks valued at a total of $86.20Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.24%), AMZN(2.60%), and MSFT(2.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE’s top five trades of the quarter.

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 4,222,876 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/03/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $241.28 per share and a market cap of $175.53Bil. The stock has returned -22.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 3,510,553-share investment in NYSE:NEEPO. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.25 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $61.32 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.61 and a price-sales ratio of 7.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE reduced their investment in NYSE:CP by 2,738,957 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.51.

On 11/03/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $74.38 per share and a market cap of $69.76Bil. The stock has returned -3.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 10.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE bought 1,718,244 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 4,813,386. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.7.

On 11/03/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $91.08 per share and a market cap of $61.74Bil. The stock has returned -13.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 1,251,454 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.45 per share and a market cap of $1,098.42Bil. The stock has returned -42.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

