Brown University recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $247.00Mil. The top holdings were OWL(59.06%), ORCC(26.65%), and AMZN(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brown University’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 541,096-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 4.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.28 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $22.635 per share and a market cap of $9.28Bil. The stock has returned -27.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Brown University reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCC by 1,035,799 shares. The trade had a 3.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.71.

On 11/03/2022, Owl Rock Capital Corp traded for a price of $12.445 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 11.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Brown University reduced their investment in NAS:RPRX by 290,000 shares. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.71.

On 11/03/2022, Royalty Pharma PLC traded for a price of $42.16 per share and a market cap of $18.48Bil. The stock has returned 8.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royalty Pharma PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.19 and a price-sales ratio of 10.23.

The guru sold out of their 34,237-share investment in NAS:CRWD. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.92 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $143.89 per share and a market cap of $33.60Bil. The stock has returned -46.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -853.41 and a price-sales ratio of 18.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 33,300-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $150.45 per share and a market cap of $44.88Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 214.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 506.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

