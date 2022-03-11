ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $505.00Mil. The top holdings were MGK(9.57%), VT(8.60%), and VXUS(7.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 156,652 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 550,449. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $81.97 per share and a market cap of $22.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 119,190 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 347,160. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.685 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 313,031 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 829,199. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.7623 per share and a market cap of $12.93Bil. The stock has returned -6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:URTH by 92,475 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.95.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI World ETF traded for a price of $104.36 per share and a market cap of $2.00Bil. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI World ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ANGELES WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 57,350 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $136.19 per share and a market cap of $100.80Bil. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

