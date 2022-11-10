IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN), today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, after the close of trading. Eledon’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:



Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-300-8521

International: 412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10171988

Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon’s website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

