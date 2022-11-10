Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Kitch, and Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Murphy will present at Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicagoon November 10, 2022, beginning at approximately 9:40 a.m. Central Standard Time. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

