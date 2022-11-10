Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been selected by Azusa Unified School District to perform $11 million in energy conservation and infrastructure improvement projects. This contract improves energy efficiency and functionality in buildings across 12 campuses, focusing on improvements to HVAC systems, air filtration, and occupant comfort.

“Azusa Unified was able to leverage the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund,” said Latasha D. Jamal, Assistant Superintendent of Business for Azusa Unified. “With access to these funds, we can implement infrastructure upgrades that will improve indoor air quality district-wide and allow our schools to continue operating safely.”

About Azusa Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District includes ten elementary, three middle, one K-8, and three high schools, as well as an Adult School. Azusa Unified educates close to 7,000 students and encompasses 9.7 square miles of Azusa, as well as parts of Covina and unincorporated Los Angeles County. For more information, visit Azusa Unified School District’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.azusa.org%2F or follow Azusa Unified School District on Facebook and Twitter.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006248/en/