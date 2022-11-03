Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

OUTFRONT Media Announces Quarterly Dividend

3 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.30 per share payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

