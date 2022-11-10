Mario Gabelli Comments on Sony

Sony Corp. ( SONY, Financial) (5.4 %) (SONY – $54.05 – NYSE) is a global conglomerate based in Tokyo, Japan, focusing on direct-to-consumerentertainment products. Sony is the #1 integrated global gaming company with its Sony PlayStation 5 gaming platform and video game development studios. Sony Music Recording commands #2 and Music Publishing #1 global share. Sony Music is capitalizing the growth of streaming. Sony also operates the Sony/Columbia film studio, which is well positioned in the OTT streaming wars as a major supplier of high quality library shows like Seinfeld and Spiderman. Sony is an image sensor leader and its expanding its growth opportunity from the high-end Apple iPhones to automotive image sensors. Sony’s Electronics business remains a globally diversified and defensive cash generator.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.