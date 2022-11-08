Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Baird Industrial Conference:

Date:

November 8, 2022

Location:

Chicago

Management:

Jean Savage – CEO and President

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Stephens Annual Investment Conference:

Date:

November 16, 2022

Location:

Nashville

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Susquehanna Virtual Freight Forum:

Date:

December 6, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Management:

Eric Marchetto – EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221103006304r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006304/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles