CIBC Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1250 stocks valued at a total of $22.79Bil. The top holdings were RY(5.00%), TD(4.33%), and BAM(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIBC Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:BNS by 3,161,274 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.16.

On 11/03/2022, Bank of Nova Scotia traded for a price of $47.17 per share and a market cap of $56.56Bil. The stock has returned -24.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Nova Scotia has a price-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:TD by 1,389,962 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.74.

On 11/03/2022, The Toronto-Dominion Bank traded for a price of $63.13 per share and a market cap of $115.18Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought 477,016 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 1,284,343. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/03/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.72 per share and a market cap of $446.34Bil. The stock has returned 6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:RY by 856,838 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.9.

On 11/03/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $91.26 per share and a market cap of $127.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:FTS by 1,547,203 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.23.

On 11/03/2022, Fortis Inc traded for a price of $38.84 per share and a market cap of $18.77Bil. The stock has returned -9.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

