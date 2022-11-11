IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.1 million, or 11%, to $11.1 million from $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase is driven primarily by $0.8 million in increased repairs of the surgical handpiece we sell to our largest customer as well as increases of $0.7 million in sales of our NRE & proto-type offerings. Offsetting these increases, sales of our medical devices decreased approximately $397,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. As previously described, sales are often not on a continuous upward trajectory due to variability in new product launches and customer planned inventory builds, but we remain confident in our continued long-term sales growth.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $472,000, or 14%, compared to the year-ago period. Gross margin decreased by 7 percentage points to 27% during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 34% during the corresponding year-ago period, due primarily to repairs of the surgical handpiece we sell to our largest customer. Beginning in fiscal 2023 we began upgrading all repaired units for this customer to the newest release of the handpiece at no additional cost. We have continued to deliver these upgrades in good faith, while continuing negotiations with this customer to compensate us for these more costly upgrades.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $104,000 from the corresponding year-ago period. The decrease resulted from decreased non-cash stock compensation expense related to previously issued awards as well as reduced research and development expenses as we have more billable projects in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our first quarter results and to share that the FDA has authorized commencement of manufacturing activities at the Franklin facility. Additionally," concluded Mr. Van Kirk, "we are confident that our negotiations with our largest customer related to upgrades will conclude with an infusion of additional revenue."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions that appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells compact pneumatic air motors for a variety of industrial applications. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the risk factors and other disclosures concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)



September 30,

2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents.......................................... $ 2,798 $ 849 Investments................................................................. 813 755 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 and $0 at September 30, 2022 and at June 30, 2022, respectively................................. 11,045 15,384 Deferred costs........................................................... 587 710 Inventory.................................................................... 15,664 12,678 Prepaid expenses and other current assets................. 928 790 Total current assets................................................. 31,835 31,166 Land and building, net................................................... 6,319 6,343 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net................ 4,852 4,833 Right of use asset, net.................................................... 2,156 2,248 Intangibles, net............................................................... 108 118 Deferred income taxes, net............................................. 764 797 Investments.................................................................... 1,889 1,779 Other assets.................................................................... 42 42 Total assets................................................................. $ 47,965 $ 47,326

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable........................................................ $ 3,549 $ 3,761 Accrued liabilities....................................................... 3,245 2,751 Income taxes payable................................................. 731 544 Deferred revenue........................................................ 851 1,013 Note payable............................................................... 3,297 3,285 Total current liabilities............................................ 11,673 11,354 Lease liability, net of current portion............................ 1,954 2,054 Notes payable, net of current portion............................ 9,922 10,250 Total non-current liabilities..................................... 11,876 12,304 Total liabilities............................................................ 23,549 23,658 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,606,422 and 3,596,131 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively............................................. 7,354 7,682 Retained earnings....................................................... 17,062 15,986 Total shareholders' equity....................................... 24,416 23,668 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity............ $ 47,965 $ 47,326

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2022 2021











Net sales........................................................................................................... $ 11,087 $ 9,988 Cost of sales..................................................................................................... 8,131 6,560 Gross profit....................................................................................................... 2,956 3,428

Operating expenses: Selling expenses.......................................................................................... 53 37 General and administrative expenses......................................................... 1,024 1,093 Research and development costs................................................................ 929 980 Total operating expenses................................................................................. 2,006 2,110 Operating income............................................................................................. 950 1,318 Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income...................................................................... 218 24 Realized gain on sale of marketable equity investments.......................... 6 - Unrealized gain on marketable equity investments.................................. 250 149 Interest expense........................................................................................... (130 ) (120 ) Total other income........................................................................................... 344 53

Income before income taxes........................................................................... 1,294 1,371 Provision for income taxes.............................................................................. 218 307 Net income.................................................................................. $ 1,076 $ 1,064

Basic and diluted net income per share: Basic net income per share.............................................................................. $ 0.30 $ 0.29 Diluted net income per share.......................................................................... $ 0.29 $ 0.28

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic.................................................................................................... 3,616,392 3,651,334 Diluted................................................................................................. 3,694,959 3,777,118 Common shares outstanding .......................................................................... 3,606,422 3,666,319

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

