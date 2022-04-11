Darrow Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(10.28%), USMV(10.12%), and MOAT(9.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Darrow Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 76,424 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 4.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 121,386 shares in NYSE:TOST, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.34 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned -68.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -29.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

Darrow Company, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 10,524 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.77.

On 11/04/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $69.22 per share and a market cap of $28.57Bil. The stock has returned -10.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

Darrow Company, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:MOAT by 11,332 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.24.

On 11/04/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $61.03 per share and a market cap of $5.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

Darrow Company, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 8,168 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.3 per share and a market cap of $12.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

