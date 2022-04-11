ACG Wealth recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $436.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.50%), VNLA(3.52%), and COWZ(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ACG Wealth’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 54,319-share investment in NAS:FTGC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.46 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, FIRST TR EXCH VII traded for a price of $26.65 per share and a market cap of $4.12Bil. The stock has returned 14.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCH VII has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ACG Wealth bought 27,865 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 309,974. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 11/04/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $45.84 per share and a market cap of $8.72Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

The guru sold out of their 31,355-share investment in ARCA:DJP. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.02 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - 06738C778 traded for a price of $33.68 per share and a market cap of $737.64Mil. The stock has returned 11.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - 06738C778 has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ACG Wealth reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 1,844 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 11/04/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $486.94 per share and a market cap of $190.78Bil. The stock has returned -24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 41,801-share investment in ARCA:GSG. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.01 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $22.17 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned 26.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

