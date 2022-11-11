a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) (the “Company”), a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands, today announced the opening of the first U.S. Culture Kings flagship store at The Forum Shops at Caesars, a Simon Property in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5th.

The ~14,000-square-foot retail space is setting the new standard for in-store shopping with its revolutionary features and unforgettable atmosphere, including a recording studio for musical artists, a 75-foot hat wall, live DJs performing daily, a Secret Room featuring the most sought-after items on the streetwear market, and in-store activations including Holy Grail arcades and a half basketball Sharp Shooter challenge. The store is stocked with more than 18 international brands exclusively designed by Culture Kings, including Carré, GOAT Crew, Saint Morta, and styles from 60 leading third parties, establishing Culture Kings as the new authority in global streetwear.

"It has always been my vision to launch stores in the U.S., and there is no better city than Las Vegas,” said Simon Beard, CEO and Co-Founder of Culture Kings. "The Culture Kings Las Vegas flagship store captures our signature ‘retailtainment’ ethos and enables us to share the ultimate Culture Kings brand experience with our American audience. I’m confident that this one-of-a-kind retail concept will drive growth in-store and online and will accelerate our brand awareness in the U.S.”

Culture Kings stands at the forefront of a worldwide streetwear phenomenon, showcasing a unique blend of sports, culture, music and fashion, and the U.S. flagship brings this concept to life. The store’s 2,000+ apparel, headwear and footwear styles, gamified activations, and exclusive capsule collections capture shoppers’ attention in a setting unlike any other in the retail industry.

“This is a pivotal moment for Culture Kings,” said Jill Ramsey, CEO of a.k.a. Brands. “Consumers are interacting with brands on a different level, and Culture Kings is transforming traditional retail into an unforgettable, immersive experience that can’t be replicated. I’m excited to watch the brand take off in the U.S. and globally.”

The store will open to the public on November 5 at 11 a.m., and an exclusive, invitation-only, VIP after-party is being sponsored by Moët Hennessy. It will feature a performance by DJ Drama, and attendance by top talent from the music, entertainment and sports worlds.

About Culture Kings

Culture Kings is a premier international streetwear brand and retail destination, standing at the intersection of fashion, art, sports, and music, and a leader in the worldwide streetwear phenomenon. With roots in Australia’s Gold Coast, the Culture Kings brand has become internationally recognized for its immersive shopping experiences, both online and in-stores, with 9 incredible retail stores across Australia, the United States and New Zealand that offer customers top brands and exclusive products, live DJs, Holy Grail arcades, basketball courts, and music performances. Culture Kings’ has become a globally recognized destination, with a clientele that includes high-profile names like Drake, Wu-Tang Clan, Jaden Smith, Justin Bieber, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many more.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of next generation fashion brands. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml and Rebdolls.

