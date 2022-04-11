UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 North Main Street SOUDERTON, PA 18964

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were VXUS(11.29%), VOO(6.43%), and BND(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought 207,915 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 215,027. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.82 per share and a market cap of $79.35Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 57,861 shares in ARCA:XLK, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.2 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $119.7 per share and a market cap of $35.90Bil. The stock has returned -26.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

During the quarter, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought 200,587 shares of ARCA:SPAB for a total holding of 265,947. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.41 per share and a market cap of $5.90Bil. The stock has returned -16.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 44,532-share investment in NYSE:GPN. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.34 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $95.385 per share and a market cap of $25.51Bil. The stock has returned -29.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 428.82, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 6,041 shares in NAS:REGN, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $629.39 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $717.61 per share and a market cap of $79.61Bil. The stock has returned 12.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.