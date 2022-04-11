Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3403 GLOUCESTER TOWER, THE LANDMARK HONG KONG, K3 NOT APPLIC

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were HTHT(18.86%), SPY(12.17%), and NIO(9.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 12.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $374.41 per share and a market cap of $363.25Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 65,020-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 8.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $18.485 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned -45.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 238.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The guru sold out of their 115,000-share investment in NYSE:BEKE. Previously, the stock had a 6.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.19 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $11.66 per share and a market cap of $13.06Bil. The stock has returned -43.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

During the quarter, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd bought 53,770 shares of NAS:HTHT for a total holding of 164,970. The trade had a 6.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.79.

On 11/04/2022, H World Group Ltd traded for a price of $35.1 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned -20.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H World Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 8.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13626.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (HK) Ltd bought 88,260 shares of NYSE:NIO for a total holding of 179,260. The trade had a 4.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.79.

On 11/04/2022, NIO Inc traded for a price of $10.875 per share and a market cap of $16.61Bil. The stock has returned -76.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NIO Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.