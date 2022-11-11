The Women in Psychedelics Network (“WIPN” or “Network”), a network of professionals from all corners of the psychedelic industry strengthening women’s voices and providing opportunities to move mental health solutions forward, today announced atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, as a platinum sponsor of the Network, through its philanthropic arm atai Impact.

WIPN and atai are mutually aligned in their efforts to support the leadership of women in changing the way we treat mental health and in positively impacting the development of the psychedelic field. In a recent McKinsey report, less than 25% of white women hold senior roles in the workplace, and less than 10% of women of color hold such role. The psychedelic sector is no different. WIPN is addressing the need through the promotion of women-led educational events, career development, partnership and funding, and mentorship.

“atai Impact is proud to sponsor WIPN to acknowledge and celebrate the role that women have played in the psychedelics space for decades as well as to create new opportunities for engagement and recognition. We look forward to utilizing the resources of this group and we develop our own internal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,“ said Rae Richman, Head of atai Impact. “atai is very aligned with WIPN’s passion for championing the advancement of women in this field and I am honoured to serve on the board of this organization,” said Sarah Popham, VP of Regulatory Affairs at atai and Board Member of WIPN.

“We believe that WIPN will play a vital role in the psychedelic industry and hope to help in further support inclusivity and diversity industry-wide,” added Najla Guthrie, Chairman of WIPN. “We are working hard to expand opportunities for more women to participate in this field and having the support of important sponsors like atai and our many other great sponsors across disciplines is fundamental to our efforts to maximize access for women in this space.”

About the Women in Psychedelics Network

The Women in Psychedelics Network is a collective of brilliant professionals in the psychedelic industry promoting inclusion and innovation and strengthening women’s voices in the space. The WIPN network reaches across North America and comes together virtually and in-person for education, workshops, mentoring and networking opportunities for women in the psychedelic industry. Register for the inaugural Miami event on November 4, 2022 here. For more information, please visit www.womeninpsychedelicsnetwork.com.

About atai Impact

atai Impact was launched by atai Life Sciences, in October 2021, to harness the power of innovative mental health approaches for positive social change.

The key pillars of atai Impact’s activities are: advancing education, expanding access, and supporting the wider ecosystem of mental health care. atai Impact has an initial focus on the psychedelics sector, given its emerging potential in tackling the growing mental health crisis.

The establishment of atai Impact is based on atai Life Sciences’ position that harmonization across commercial and non-profit entities represents the best path forward to address all aspects of the escalating global mental crisis.

About atai Life Sciences

atai Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. Founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, atai is dedicated to acquiring, incubating, and efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines across its companies to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Network’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Network.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Network disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Network undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

