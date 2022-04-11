Maj Invest Holding A/S recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $3.69Bil. The top holdings were LOW(9.09%), META(7.92%), and GOOGL(6.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maj Invest Holding A/S’s top five trades of the quarter.

Maj Invest Holding A/S reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 2,434,250 shares. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.41.

On 11/04/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $128.73 per share and a market cap of $75.44Bil. The stock has returned 38.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Maj Invest Holding A/S bought 701,632 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 702,132. The trade had a 5.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.98.

On 11/04/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $353.2885 per share and a market cap of $119.09Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 11,346,166 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 4.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.78 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $13.74 per share and a market cap of $23.32Bil. The stock has returned -26.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Maj Invest Holding A/S reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 326,958 shares. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.18.

On 11/04/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $407.18 per share and a market cap of $55.84Bil. The stock has returned -30.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-book ratio of 7.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,517,566 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.3 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $72.2 per share and a market cap of $56.25Bil. The stock has returned 8.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

