Eudaimonia Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1791 BYPASS ROAD WINCHESTER, TN 37398

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 340 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(7.52%), AAPL(4.72%), and BIL(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eudaimonia Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 343,496 shares in ARCA:GLDM, giving the stock a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.28 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $33.02 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 683,187-share investment in ARCA:SGOL. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.54 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $15.93 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 90,380 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/04/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.4765 per share and a market cap of $457.54Bil. The stock has returned 79.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC bought 46,965 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 138,277. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.455 per share and a market cap of $25.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 23,400 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $214.66 per share and a market cap of $1,597.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 9.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.