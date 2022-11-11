FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about November 28, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 14.0 million pieces as of June 30, 2022. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

