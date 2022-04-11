SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90210

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 117 stocks valued at a total of $347.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(20.58%), NEEpP(8.59%), and WFCpL.PFD(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 18,615-share investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 7.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1598.97 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-book ratio of 8.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 14,605,000 shares in NAS:SRPT, giving the stock a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.79 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $101.48 per share and a market cap of $8.91Bil. The stock has returned 16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.95 and a price-sales ratio of 10.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 12,185 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 18,425. The trade had a 4.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1251.52.

On 11/04/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1140 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 37,225 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 199,236. The trade had a 3.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $372.4426 per share and a market cap of $283.40Bil. The stock has returned -19.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

SSI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KKR by 134,950 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.53.

On 11/04/2022, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $50.12 per share and a market cap of $43.32Bil. The stock has returned -37.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

